Nerva Price Down 33.2% Over Last Week (XNV)

Nerva (CURRENCY:XNV) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Nerva has a market cap of $231,017.36 and approximately $13.00 worth of Nerva was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nerva has traded down 33.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Nerva coin can now be purchased for $0.0136 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00050125 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004237 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001060 BTC.

About Nerva

Nerva (CRYPTO:XNV) is a coin. Nerva’s total supply is 17,017,723 coins. Nerva’s official website is getnerva.org . Nerva’s official Twitter account is @NervaCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nerva is /r/Nerva and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Nerva

