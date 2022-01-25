Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $415.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $737.00.

NFLX has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Netflix from $725.00 to $620.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $656.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Netflix from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Netflix from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $575.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on Netflix from $694.00 to $497.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $556.47.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $387.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $594.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $589.13. Netflix has a twelve month low of $351.46 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $171.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $4,940,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,742 shares of company stock valued at $11,391,796. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Netflix by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 604 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

