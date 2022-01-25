Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NFLX. UBS Group cut their price objective on Netflix from $690.00 to $575.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Netflix from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $740.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered shares of Netflix from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $690.00 to $470.00 in a report on Friday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $556.47.

Netflix stock opened at $387.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $594.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $589.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $171.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $351.46 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $4,940,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total transaction of $4,720,326.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,742 shares of company stock valued at $11,391,796 in the last ninety days. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Netflix by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

