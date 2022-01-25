Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $329.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 15.02% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Netflix’s fourth-quarter 2021 results reflected stiff competition in the streaming space for the likes of Apple, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, Disney+, Peacock, Paramount+ and TikTok. The company’s leveraged balance sheet and higher streaming obligation are major concerns. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. First-quarter 2022 subscriber addition rate is expected to remain muted due to lack of content, stiff competition and macro-economic impact of COVID in several parts of the world. Unfavorable forex is expected to hurt revenues and operating margin in 2022. Nevertheless, Netflix will continue to dominate the streaming space, courtesy of its diversified content portfolio, which is attributable to heavy investments in the production and distribution of localized, foreign-language content.”

NFLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Macquarie downgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $615.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $705.00 to $562.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $451.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $547.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $387.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $171.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. Netflix has a 52 week low of $351.46 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $594.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $589.13.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $4,940,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,742 shares of company stock valued at $11,391,796 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Netflix by 267.3% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 378,996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $231,316,000 after acquiring an additional 275,804 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 250.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Netflix by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,984 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 70.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 132,844 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $70,170,000 after purchasing an additional 54,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

