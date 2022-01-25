Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Lowered to $550.00 at Pivotal Research

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective cut by Pivotal Research from $750.00 to $550.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $595.00 price target on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $740.00 target price on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. increased their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $556.47.

Shares of NFLX opened at $387.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Netflix has a 12 month low of $351.46 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $594.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $589.13. The company has a market cap of $171.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total transaction of $4,720,326.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,742 shares of company stock valued at $11,391,796. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,144,956,000 after buying an additional 2,319,459 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $538,314,000. Gobi Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $510,468,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $388,262,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,789,412 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,092,150,000 after purchasing an additional 616,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

