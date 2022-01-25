Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) VP William Andrew Macan Sells 11,562 Shares

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) VP William Andrew Macan sold 11,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $40,698.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:STIM traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.45. 192,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,606. The stock has a market cap of $90.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.37. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $21.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.17.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.80 million. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 48.71% and a negative return on equity of 34.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in Neuronetics by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,085,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,678,000 after buying an additional 772,665 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Neuronetics by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,762,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,565,000 after buying an additional 952,291 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Neuronetics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,571,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,310,000 after buying an additional 45,723 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Neuronetics by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,451,000 after buying an additional 314,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Neuronetics by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,325,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,230,000 after buying an additional 112,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

STIM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Neuronetics from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. William Blair cut shares of Neuronetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. reduced their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neuronetics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.06.

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

