Neutrino Dollar (USDN) Market Cap Hits $26.57 Million

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Neutrino Dollar coin can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Neutrino Dollar has a market cap of $26.57 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Neutrino Dollar Profile

USDN is a coin. It was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino Dollar Coin Trading

