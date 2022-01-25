New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Bought by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 26.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 93,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,350 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 550.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,461,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,143,000 after buying an additional 2,928,921 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3,237.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,695,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,708,000 after buying an additional 2,615,095 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,189,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,422,000 after buying an additional 2,405,190 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,369,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 198.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,947,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,465,000 after buying an additional 1,295,456 shares during the period. 62.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NYCB traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.02. The stock had a trading volume of 99,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,912,305. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.47. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.97. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.28 and a 52-week high of $14.33.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.15 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 36.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

