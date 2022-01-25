New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $157,000 Stock Position in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,611 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,166 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of iCAD worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iCAD by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iCAD in the second quarter valued at about $254,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in iCAD by 11.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in iCAD in the second quarter valued at about $1,568,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in iCAD by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,162,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,123,000 after purchasing an additional 21,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Get iCAD alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ICAD opened at $4.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $118.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 1.06. iCAD, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $21.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.97 and its 200 day moving average is $10.22.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 million. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 17.38% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that iCAD, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other iCAD news, CTO Jonathan Go sold 8,750 shares of iCAD stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $95,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total value of $108,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 21,975 shares of company stock worth $159,761 and sold 28,750 shares worth $271,025. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ICAD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on iCAD from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of iCAD in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Guggenheim cut iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on iCAD from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.