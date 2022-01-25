New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,416 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in South Plains Financial were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPFI. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in South Plains Financial by 60.0% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of South Plains Financial in the third quarter worth $172,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 74.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 9,443 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 25.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 31.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

Get South Plains Financial alerts:

Shares of SPFI opened at $29.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. South Plains Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $29.62. The company has a market capitalization of $521.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.38.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 25.49%. The company had revenue of $56.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. South Plains Financial’s payout ratio is presently 11.08%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPFI shares. TheStreet upgraded South Plains Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut South Plains Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services through its subsidiary, City Bank. The firm also offers insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services though its other non-bank subsidiaries. It operates through the Banking and Insurance business segments.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for South Plains Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Plains Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.