New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Position in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) by 45.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Donegal Group were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 33.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 75,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Donegal Group by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Donegal Group by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Donegal Group by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Donegal Group by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

In other Donegal Group news, Director Jack Lee Hess acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $28,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DGICA opened at $14.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $459.91 million, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.23. Donegal Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $16.48.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $204.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.60 million. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 4.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is 55.65%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Donegal Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

See Also: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGICA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA).

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.