New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) by 36.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,866 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Barnes & Noble Education were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 35,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 417.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barnes & Noble Education alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BNED shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Barnes & Noble Education from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Barnes & Noble Education from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock opened at $5.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.73. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $12.01.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.87%. The firm had revenue of $626.98 million for the quarter.

In other Barnes & Noble Education news, Director Zachary Levenick acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.09 per share, for a total transaction of $177,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 45,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total value of $296,569.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 124,688 shares of company stock worth $855,667. 3.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.