New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 5,231 Shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,231 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Blue Bird were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLBD. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Blue Bird by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Blue Bird by 763.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 8,934 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Blue Bird by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 736,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,305,000 after buying an additional 136,542 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Blue Bird by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 260,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after buying an additional 129,809 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Blue Bird by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 406,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,093,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

BLBD opened at $14.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.36. Blue Bird Co. has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $28.90. The firm has a market cap of $471.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,474.53 and a beta of 1.14.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.08). Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 9.03% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blue Bird Co. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

Read More: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.