New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stake in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,028 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.05% of EMCORE worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMKR. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCORE in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EMCORE in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCORE in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,479,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCORE in the 2nd quarter valued at $496,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCORE in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,189,000. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMKR opened at $5.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.51. EMCORE Co. has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $10.87. The stock has a market cap of $219.19 million, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.24.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. EMCORE had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $43.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EMCORE Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EMKR shares. TheStreet downgraded EMCORE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.94.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense segment and Broadband segment. The Aerospace and Defense segment produces navigation and inertial sensing products, and defense optoelectronics. The Broadband segment manufactures community antenna television (CATV) lasers and transmitters, chip devices, and other optical products.

