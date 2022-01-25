Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) PT Lowered to $1.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 93.04% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nexi in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on Nexi from €20.60 ($23.41) to €18.00 ($20.45) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nexi in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Get Nexi alerts:

OTCMKTS:NEXXY traded down $1.15 on Tuesday, reaching $14.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,257. Nexi has a 1-year low of $14.34 and a 1-year high of $23.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.45.

Nexi SpA provides payment technology solutions which enable banks, merchants, and consumers to make and receive digital payments. It operates through the following business units: Merchant Services and Solutions; Digital Payments and Cards; Digital Banking Services; and Other Services. The Merchant Services and Solutions unit supplies merchants with the necessary infrastructure to enable digital payment acceptance and execute card payments on behalf of the merchant.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Nexi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.