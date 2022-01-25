NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for NextEra Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. NextEra Energy also posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NextEra Energy.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.57.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $1,097,113.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

NEE opened at $79.20 on Friday. NextEra Energy has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $155.40 billion, a PE ratio of 68.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.30.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

