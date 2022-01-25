NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Morgan Stanley

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on NEE. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.57.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE opened at $81.92 on Friday. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.11. The firm has a market cap of $160.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,097,113.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,498. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 49,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $6,809,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 34,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 58,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.