NFT Price Reaches $0.18 on Exchanges (NFT)

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One NFT coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000484 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a total market cap of $6.58 million and approximately $46,285.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NFT has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NFT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004216 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00042051 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006352 BTC.

NFT Coin Profile

NFT is a coin. It launched on August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol . The official website for NFT is www.blockparty.co . The official message board for NFT is medium.com/@goblockparty

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

NFT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.