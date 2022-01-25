Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 330 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,892 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Autoliv by 14.2% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet increased its position in Autoliv by 28.2% in the third quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 88,033 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,547,000 after buying an additional 19,379 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Autoliv by 111.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,045,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $351,012,000 after buying an additional 2,133,309 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Autoliv by 17.0% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 90,970 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,499,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP increased its position in Autoliv by 112.5% in the second quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 423,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,352,000 after buying an additional 223,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALV stock opened at $97.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.25. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.83 and a 12-month high of $110.59. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.79.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is an increase from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is 44.06%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Autoliv from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Autoliv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Autoliv from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Autoliv from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.93.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

