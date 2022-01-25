Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 245 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,589 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,359 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,884,000 after buying an additional 224,068 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,004 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,021,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 24,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kim Sablich sold 2,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $371,007.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total value of $26,750.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,666 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,471 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JAZZ. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.33.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $135.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.95. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $117.64 and a 52 week high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.60. The firm had revenue of $838.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.98 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.43% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

