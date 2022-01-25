Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $324,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF (NYSEARCA:KWT)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF (NYSEARCA:KWT) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned about 1.73% of iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter.

KWT stock opened at $34.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.01. iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF has a 52 week low of $27.74 and a 52 week high of $36.78.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.