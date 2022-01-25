Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 359 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,366 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 13.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zillow Group by 37.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Zillow Group by 122.6% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 6.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $862,000. 20.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZG opened at $52.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.92. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.17 and a twelve month high of $212.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.08 and a beta of 1.44.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($1.09). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. Analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zillow Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $200.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Zillow Group from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.37.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

