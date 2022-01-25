Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 901 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in FOX were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in FOX by 5.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,310,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,326,000 after acquiring an additional 125,487 shares in the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 66.9% during the third quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 1,050,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,012,000 after buying an additional 421,379 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of FOX by 41.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 143,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after buying an additional 41,833 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of FOX by 2.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,079,000. Institutional investors own 22.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie dropped their target price on FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on FOX from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $35.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.52. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $42.14.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%.

FOX Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

