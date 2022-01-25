Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Raises Holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in CyrusOne during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in CyrusOne during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 291.7% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in CyrusOne during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. 98.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.82.

NASDAQ CONE opened at $89.08 on Tuesday. CyrusOne Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.64 and a 12 month high of $90.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.50.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 507.33%.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

