Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 10.36%.

Shares of NWBI opened at $14.41 on Tuesday. Northwest Bancshares has a 52-week low of $12.37 and a 52-week high of $15.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director John P. Meegan sold 7,200 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $100,296.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO William W. Harvey sold 14,400 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $203,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 11,476 shares of company stock worth $152,521 and have sold 46,304 shares worth $654,323. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWBI. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 120.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,505 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 13,935 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,061 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 12,380 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 97,903 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 26,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

