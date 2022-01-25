Novacyt (LON:NCYT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $180.15

Novacyt S.A. (LON:NCYT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 180.15 ($2.43) and last traded at GBX 185.10 ($2.50), with a volume of 2337706 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 238.90 ($3.22).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 332.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 322.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £130.73 million and a P/E ratio of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

About Novacyt (LON:NCYT)

Novacyt SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of clinical diagnostic products for cancer and infectious diseases in Africa, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United States, and the Middle East. The company operates through Lab21 Products, IT-IS International, and Primerdesign segments.

Further Reading: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Novacyt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novacyt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.