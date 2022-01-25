NovaGold Resources (NG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect NovaGold Resources to post earnings of C($0.04) per share for the quarter.

NG stock opened at C$8.41 on Tuesday. NovaGold Resources has a one year low of C$7.86 and a one year high of C$12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.93, a quick ratio of 61.97 and a current ratio of 62.14. The firm has a market cap of C$2.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.17.

In related news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 17,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total value of C$181,998.60. Also, Senior Officer Richard Williams sold 18,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.10, for a total transaction of C$190,226.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 346,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,503,450.61. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 334,072 shares of company stock worth $3,297,795.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

