Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.67.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NUS. TheStreet raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Friday, October 1st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $50,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.8% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 5.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 65,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NUS traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.27. The stock had a trading volume of 35,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,511. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.86. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52 week low of $39.40 and a 52 week high of $63.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $641.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.19 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 8.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.31%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex.

