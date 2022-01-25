NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Receives $65.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.83.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on NuVasive from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NuVasive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on NuVasive in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on NuVasive from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVA. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the second quarter worth $201,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the second quarter worth $3,544,000. Sector Gamma AS raised its holdings in NuVasive by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 298,426 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $17,861,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in NuVasive by 79.3% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 40,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 17,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in NuVasive by 0.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NuVasive stock opened at $57.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -112.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.21. NuVasive has a twelve month low of $45.45 and a twelve month high of $72.61.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.22). NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $270.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NuVasive will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

NuVasive announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical device company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

