NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Trading Down 6%

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) shares traded down 6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $52.99 and last traded at $54.04. 14,283 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 617,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.50.

NUVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on NuVasive from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. cut their price objective on NuVasive from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.83.

The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -104.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $270.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.32 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical device company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi bought a new stake in NuVasive during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in NuVasive during the second quarter valued at about $3,544,000. Sector Gamma AS boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 298,426 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $17,861,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 79.3% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 40,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 17,819 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 0.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

