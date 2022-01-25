O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $202,000 Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SIVB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,449,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 20.4% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 90.4% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $570.01 on Tuesday. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $435.77 and a one year high of $763.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $694.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $650.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.87.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.40 earnings per share. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 32.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.39, for a total value of $3,754,834.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.70, for a total value of $183,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,093 shares of company stock valued at $19,746,719 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Stephens reduced their target price on SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $789.06.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.