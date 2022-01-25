O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $223,000 Stock Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 59.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,061 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

In related news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $93,937,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael B. Coleman sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $103,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,491,948 shares of company stock valued at $188,019,417. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WMS stock opened at $113.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.80. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $80.47 and a one year high of $138.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.25). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $706.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.92%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WMS. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.25.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.