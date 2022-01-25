O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXTR. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 27,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 414.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $253,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $287,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 330,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,596,741 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $12.74 on Tuesday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.05 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.76.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 118.57% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Extreme Networks Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

