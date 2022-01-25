O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 980 Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hibbett Sports were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 731.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 44.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Hibbett Sports during the second quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 9,265.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on HIBB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hibbett Sports has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.83.

NASDAQ HIBB opened at $63.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $870.89 million, a PE ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.88. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.32 and a 52 week high of $101.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.01.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 47.07%. The company had revenue of $381.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Hibbett Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Hibbett Sports’s payout ratio is presently 9.15%.

In other Hibbett Sports news, Director Anthony F. Crudele acquired 1,677 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.25 per share, for a total transaction of $116,132.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 2,100 shares of company stock valued at $146,000 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.