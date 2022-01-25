Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Shares Down 8.1%

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)’s share price fell 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.58 and last traded at $16.75. 49,896 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,705,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.22.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OSH. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Oak Street Health from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Oak Street Health from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen lowered Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oak Street Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.13.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.80% and a negative return on equity of 133.13%. The business had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $271,964.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $312,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 268,713 shares of company stock worth $10,159,003. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Oak Street Health by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Oak Street Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Oak Street Health by 325.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after buying an additional 51,294 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Oak Street Health by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Oak Street Health by 649.7% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 14,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

