Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Stock Position Reduced by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. lessened its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 557,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 85,135 shares during the period. Occidental Petroleum comprises 1.1% of Advisory Research Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Advisory Research Inc. owned 0.06% of Occidental Petroleum worth $16,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,955 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OXY. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.95.

NYSE OXY traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $34.71. 414,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,967,893. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.16 and a beta of 2.32. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $37.00.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.84) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.28%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

