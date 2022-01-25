OKB Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.34 Billion (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 17.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. OKB has a total market capitalization of $1.34 billion and approximately $743.35 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKB coin can currently be purchased for $22.37 or 0.00061255 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OKB has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004037 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00041995 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006394 BTC.

About OKB

OKB (CRYPTO:OKB) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for OKB is www.okex.com . OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

Buying and Selling OKB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

