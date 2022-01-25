Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.92

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.92 and traded as high as $26.62. Opiant Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $26.09, with a volume of 54,246 shares changing hands.

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a current ratio of 9.23. The firm has a market cap of $123.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 521.90 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.92.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $16.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 4.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Roger Crystal sold 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $32,258.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,875 shares of company stock valued at $57,216. Insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,139,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 107.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 12,774 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 102.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPNT)

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

