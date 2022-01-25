Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,473 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,706 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $17,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in QUALCOMM by 128.0% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.39, for a total value of $1,815,561.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,229 shares of company stock worth $8,058,506 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QCOM opened at $170.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.09. The company has a market capitalization of $190.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Summit Insights lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.59.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

