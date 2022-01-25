Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 98,800 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442,251 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,800 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Corning worth $16,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in Corning by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GLW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.17.

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $35.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.44. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $46.82. The stock has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

