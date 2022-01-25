Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,076 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,076 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $10,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Entegris by 204.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,078,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,068,000 after buying an additional 1,394,877 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Entegris by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,697,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,654,000 after buying an additional 604,249 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Entegris by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,432,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $180,411,000 after buying an additional 436,868 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,514,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Entegris by 168.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 459,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,446,000 after buying an additional 287,800 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Entegris alerts:

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $122.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.92. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 44.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.50 and a 12-month high of $158.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The business had revenue of $579.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. This is a positive change from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

In other Entegris news, COO Todd James Edlund sold 20,246 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $2,789,696.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total transaction of $274,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,133 shares of company stock worth $5,104,353 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ENTG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.