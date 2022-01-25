Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 318 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,783 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $12,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SYK opened at $251.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $95.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $259.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.95. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $220.90 and a 1-year high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 55.94%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.59.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

