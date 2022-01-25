Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 42,376 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 12.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 302,684 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 42,376 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $15,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LKQ during the third quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LKQ during the second quarter worth $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 22.1% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ opened at $55.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.21. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $34.79 and a 1 year high of $60.43.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LKQ shares. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of LKQ to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.80.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.