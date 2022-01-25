Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 635 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $14,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FAST. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Fastenal by 2,209.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,893,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725,370 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Fastenal during the second quarter worth about $189,782,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Fastenal by 95.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,677,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,806 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Fastenal during the third quarter worth about $127,166,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Fastenal by 67.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,302,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.83.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.18 per share, with a total value of $41,741.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 6,428 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $381,566.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,058 shares of company stock worth $2,349,690. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FAST stock opened at $57.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.25. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.37 and a one year high of $64.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 4.18.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 72.26%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.