Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 122,391 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 205.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,391 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $9,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 313.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $158,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

BATS:JPST opened at $50.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.