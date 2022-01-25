Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 1,316 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIG. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth about $231,000. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 456,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,090,000 after buying an additional 435,984 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 23,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 189.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period.

VIG opened at $160.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.92. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $136.02 and a 52 week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

