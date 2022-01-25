Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $8,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.4% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 11.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 990 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.6% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

DGX stock opened at $138.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.87. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $113.36 and a 12 month high of $174.16. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $173.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.50.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

