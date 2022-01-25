Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,826 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $12,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in Target by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,041 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its position in Target by 23.0% during the third quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Target by 20.4% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,029,998 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,832,484,000 after buying an additional 203,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 24.8% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,679 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,790,000 after buying an additional 5,904 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Target news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.65.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $220.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $233.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $166.82 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The company has a market capitalization of $105.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.49%.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

