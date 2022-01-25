Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 8,207 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,207 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $10,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 82.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,583,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $435,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521,841 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 17.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,044,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $548,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,800 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 26.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,808,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $339,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,298 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 15.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,094,000 after acquiring an additional 703,525 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 14.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,380,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $379,682,000 after acquiring an additional 697,570 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Cowen cut their price target on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Argus increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.93.

NYSE VLO opened at $78.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.62. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $54.84 and a twelve month high of $86.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.10, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -359.63%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

