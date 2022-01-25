OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.00.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OPRX shares. TheStreet downgraded OptimizeRx from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.
Shares of OPRX opened at $43.40 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 310.00 and a beta of 0.55. OptimizeRx has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $99.18.
In other OptimizeRx news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $787,801.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Miriam J. Paramore sold 3,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $218,745.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,290 shares of company stock worth $6,950,686 in the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.
OptimizeRx Company Profile
OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.
Featured Story: What is the yield curve?
Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.